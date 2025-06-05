Ukrainian exporters will lose $800 million due to the return of pre-war trade conditions with the EU

Photo: Depositphotos

The European Union's return to pre-war trade conditions with Ukraine from June 6, 2025, including tariff quotas for a number of goods, will lead to losses for Ukrainian exporters of about $800 million by the end of the year. This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Serhiy Nikolaychuk during a briefing.

"According to our estimates, net export losses, taking into account continued trade above quotas and reorientation to the markets of other countries, will amount to about $800 million during June-December," Nikolaychuk noted.

According to him, such an impact will be significant for the balance of payments and the foreign exchange market, but not critical and can be compensated for through currency and monetary policy.

Read also Tariffs and quotas are returning. EU cuts trade support for Ukraine

The EU is returning to the terms of the free trade agreement with Ukraine on June 6. The agreement provides for more than 30 quotas, including for the export of corn, eggs, sugar, oats, poultry meat, and more. Exports of these goods in excess of the quota will again be subject to duties.

"If supplies are made within these quotas, then, of course, this will seriously affect exports," Nikolaychuk added.