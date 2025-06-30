In 2024, the exclusive content subscription service OnlyFans achieved a result almost unattainable for most giants: $37.6 million in revenue per employee. This is 20 times more than the average tech company and almost double that of second-place Valve, with $19 million.

In May, it was reported that Fenix International (the owner of OnlyFans) was in talks to sell the service to investors from Forest Road Company. The potential value of the deal is around $8 billion.

Liga.net reports:

  • which companies made it into the top 20 in terms of revenue per employee;
  • why OnlyFans is ahead of the rest by a huge margin;
  • how the platform's economy is structured: revenue, margin, number of employees;
  • who owns OnlyFans and might buy this platform.

Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article
Already subscribed?