OnlyFans is the most profitable company. What other companies have the highest revenue per employee?
In 2024, the exclusive content subscription service OnlyFans achieved a result almost unattainable for most giants: $37.6 million in revenue per employee. This is 20 times more than the average tech company and almost double that of second-place Valve, with $19 million.
In May, it was reported that Fenix International (the owner of OnlyFans) was in talks to sell the service to investors from Forest Road Company. The potential value of the deal is around $8 billion.
Liga.net reports:
- which companies made it into the top 20 in terms of revenue per employee;
- why OnlyFans is ahead of the rest by a huge margin;
- how the platform's economy is structured: revenue, margin, number of employees;
- who owns OnlyFans and might buy this platform.
