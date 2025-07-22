Securities, real estate, and a personal business. Where Maxim Krippa invests his personal finances. Vasyl Khmelnytskyi, Honorary Rector of KSE Timofey Milovanov, restaurateur Olga Kopylova and other entrepreneurs.

Spoiler: Real estate and owning a business aren't the only investment options. Entrepreneurs invest in startups and stocks. Tesla and Nvidia, as well as contemporary art.

LIGA.net I spoke with six Ukrainian businessmen to find out what their investment portfolios consist of, where they invest their money, and how the war has changed all of this.