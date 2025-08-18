Almost 2000 companies in Ukraine owe wages to employees: the largest debtors

Wage arrears in Ukraine have increased by 11% since 2021 – to more than 35,000 proceedings

Photo: Depositphotos

As of August 2025, 35,471 wage arrears proceedings were registered in Ukraine. This is evidenced by the Unified Register of Debtors, writes Opendatabot.

Currently, wage arrears are 11% higher than at the end of 2021. A total of 1,983 companies owe their employees wages.

The most common debtors are state-owned enterprises – 33% of the total (11,562 debts), and joint stock companies – 29% (10,308 debts). Limited liability companies account for almost 18% of debtors (6,298 debts).

Photo: Opendatabot

The largest number of proceedings on wage arrears were opened in Sumy region (6,305), Kyiv (3,784) and Dnipropetrovs'k region (2,456).

Photo: Opendatabot

The leaders among the companies were:

Sumy Machine-Building Research and Production Association – 4,063 proceedings;

Karpatnaftochim – 1,188 proceedings;

Sumy Machine-Building Research and Production Association – Engineering – 1,015 proceedings.

In addition, 7% of the total number of proceedings are related to various Oblavtodor (regional road authorities) – 2,499 proceedings for unpaid wages.

Among large Ukrainian financial groups, two companies of Dmytro Firtash's group have the most debts due to unpaid wages – 336 and 2 proceedings respectively.

By type of activity, the largest amount of debt was accumulated by companies engaged in manufacturing:

production of machinery and equipment – 16% (5,681 proceedings);

construction of structures – 7.6% (2,696 proceedings);

chemical production – 7.5% (2,670 proceedings).

Photo: Opendatabot

Among the employees who have not been paid their salaries, 56% are men and 44% are women.