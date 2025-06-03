Bill Gates will give most of his fortune to medicine and education in Africa

Gates invests billions in health and education in Africa over 20 years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said he will spend most of his fortune on improving healthcare and education services in Africa over the next 20 years, the BBC reports.

"I recently made a commitment that my wealth will be distributed over the next 20 years. Most of this money will be spent on helping you solve problems here in Africa," Gates said.

The American businessman added that "by unlocking human potential through health and education, every country in Africa must embark on a path to prosperity."

Speaking in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, he also called on young African innovators to consider creating artificial intelligence that could help develop healthcare services.

Gates cited the example of Rwanda, where AI is already being used to detect high-risk pregnancies through ultrasound diagnostics.

Last month, Gates announced that he plans to give away 99% of his fortune, which could reach $200 billion, by 2045. By then, his charitable organization, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will cease operations.

"People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I'm determined that 'he died rich' will not be one of them," Gates stressed.

The Gates Foundation has said it has three priorities: ending maternal and infant deaths, ensuring the next generation grows up free from deadly infectious diseases, and lifting millions of people out of poverty.