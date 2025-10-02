Musk's fortune has exceeded $500 billion, and by 2033 he may become the first trillionaire

Photo: Elon Musk / EPA

American entrepreneur and investor Elon Musk became the first person in history to exceed $500 billion. About writes Forbes.

Musk, whose fortune in December was the first in the world to surpass the $400 billion mark, is now $150 billion ahead of the closest competitor – co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison.

The growth of Musk's wealth was facilitated by shares Tesla on Wednesday, October 1, went up by almost 4%, adding $9.3 billion to his net worth. The company's value is now only 10% below its historical high, and Musk's stake in Tesla is estimated at $191 billion.

A great contribution is also made by SpaceX whose value rose to $400 billion in August. Musk owns about 42% of the company's shares worth $168 billion. He controls another $60 billion through his company xAI Holdings, which was created after the merger of artificial intelligence xAI with the social network X (Twitter).

Back in 2020, Musk's net worth was $24.6 billion. A year later, he became the richest man in the world: in 2021, he crossed the $200 billion mark.

According to Forbes, if growth rates continue, Musk could become the world's first trillionaire by 2033.

Musk himself insists that his motivation is not money, but the impact on the development of Tesla and future technologies.

"It's not about 'compensation,' it's about making sure I have enough influence to ensure safety if we build millions of robots."musk said in September.