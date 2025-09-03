In July, the state spent a record amount on the National Cashback program since its inception

Photo: Diya

In July 2025, Ukrainians purchased a record UAH 5.07 billion worth of locally produced goods under the National Cashback program. About this said press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

For these purchases, the state paid UAH 507 million in cashback to 3.6 million program participants.

"In July, Ukrainians purchased a record 5.07 billion hryvnias worth of goods registered in the program. This is more than 66% of the total amount they spent in September-December last year," the agency emphasized.

They added that thanks to the program, consumer behavior is gradually changing in favor of Ukrainian goods, and demand for cashback products is growing.

The program was launched in test mode on September 2, 2024, and officially launched on October 11, 2024.

Since then, state support for sales of Ukrainian goods has amounted to about UAH 40 billion, of which UAH 32.4 billion is due in 2025. In total, participants received about UAH 4 billion in cashback.

The money can be spent until the end of 2025 on utilities, medicines, books, as well as on charity, military bonds, or donations to support the Armed Forces.