The largest company under NSDC sanctions, Pin-Up, earned almost UAH 2 billion in 2024

Photo: Depositphotos

Ukr Game Technologies LLC, which operates under the Pin-Up brand and is sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), earned UAH 1.97 billion in 2024. About it writes Opendatabot.

In total, as of September 2025, the NSDC sanctions list includes 197 companies, including 123 that were included last year.

In addition to Pin-Up, significant revenues in 2024 were shown:

High Voltage Union-RZVA – UAH 71.3 million;

The machine plant is worth UAH 56.7 million;

Tysagaz – UAH 41.1 million;

Auto-mat – UAH 19 million.

More than half of the companies on the NSDC sanctions list are registered in Kyiv (112 companies). For comparison, there are 17 such companies in Odesa region, 12 in Lviv region, and 9 in Chernivtsi and Donetsk regions.

The most commonly sanctioned businesses are those in the wholesale trade (31%), construction (9.6%), information services and media production (4.1% each), and gambling (3.6%).

Most companies have restrictions until 2027, but 28 have them indefinitely, and seven have them until 2073.

At the same time, the list is gradually being reduced. The sanctions have already been lifted for 32 companies, and they have been automatically terminated for another 217.

Among those who dropped out of the list, M.S.L. had the highest revenues in 2024 – over UAH 310 million, Interim – almost UAH 95.5 million, and Patriot – over UAH 43 million.