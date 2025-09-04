Ukrainians have taken out 4.39 million microloans in six months: the average amount is over UAH 6,000

Demand for microcredit in Ukraine is growing, but the number of MFIs has halved

Photo: Depositphotos

In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians signed 4.39 million agreements with microfinance organizations (MFIs), which is 8% more than in the same period last year. About this writes An opendatabot with a link to the National Bank's data.

In April-June, citizens received 2.18 million microloans. This number did not change over the quarter, but the average loan amount increased by 9% to UAH 6,029. In annual terms, the loan amount remained almost the same.

Ukrainians take out an average of 730,000 such loans every month. In total, in the first half of 2025, UAH 26.44 billion was borrowed from MFIs, which is 8% more than last year.

Photo: Opendatabot

Despite the stable demand for microloans, the debt burden is growing more slowly.

While microloan debt increased by UAH 3.38 billion in the first quarter, it grew by only UAH 0.94 billion in the second quarter.

Currently, Ukrainians owe a total of UAH 24.29 billion to microfinance organizations.

Photo: Opendatabot

On the contrary, the number of companies issuing microloans is decreasing. At the beginning of July, there were 303 such financial institutions in Ukraine, a quarter less than last year. Their number has more than halved since the start of the full-scale war.