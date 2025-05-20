US cancels $60 million in grants to Harvard over anti-Semitism allegations
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced the cancellation of $60 million in federal grants to Harvard University, Reuters reports.
The reason was allegations of the institution's failure to deal with cases of anti-Semitic harassment and ethnic discrimination on campus.
The decision comes as part of a broader campaign by President Donald Trump's administration that has frozen or canceled nearly $3 billion in federal grants and contracts for Harvard in recent weeks.
The Trump administration said the university continues to take ethnicity into account when admitting students, and also allows discrimination against Jews amid the pro-Palestinian student movement that swept American universities last year.
It's not just Harvard that has been hit – similar accusations of tolerance for anti-Semitism have been leveled against Columbia University in New York.
Harvard administration previously said it "cannot cover the full cost" of the frozen grants and is working with researchers to help them find alternative funding.
The university is also suing the Trump administration over its decision to cut grants.
- On April 14, 2025, it was reported that a group of American professors sued the Trump administration over its threat to withhold $8.7 billion in federal funding for Harvard University.
- On April 17, US Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem announced the cancellation of two grants totaling more than $2.7 million allocated to Harvard University.
- On April 21, Harvard sued the Trump administration over multibillion-dollar cuts to the university's research funding.