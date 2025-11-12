The EBRD has begun preparing a tender to attract an investor in a new Ukrainian stock exchange

Photo: depositphotos.com

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has confirmed progress in the creation of a new stock exchange in Ukraine. In particular, the bank announced that one of the key stages of the work – the preparation of all necessary legal changes – will be completed by the end of this year.

"We are preparing legal changes to launch a modern, integrated capital market system. It will combine trading, clearing, and settlement – meaning it will make the exchange's operations and all related transactions more streamlined. We plan to complete these changes by the end of the year," the EBRD said in response to a request LIGA.net

A tender is also being prepared so that the Ukrainian government can choose a strategic investor – an international company with experience in the infrastructure of stock markets. At the same time, the exact launch date of the new exchange has not yet been announced.