20 real estate objects and BMW X3: NABU submits second case of the AMCU Head to court

Photo: AMCU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have sent to court a second indictment against the current head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Pavlo Kyrylenko. This was reported by NABU.

According to the investigation, the official failed to indicate in his electronic declaration for 2024 20 real estate objects and a luxury car registered to his wife's relatives. Wife of AMCU Head Charged with Aiding and Abetting Illegal Enrichment.

Among the hidden property:

six apartments in Kyiv and Uzhhorod;

a residential building near Kyiv with an area of more than 220 sq m and two land plots;

two garage boxes;

six parking spaces;

three non-residential premises with a total area of more than 190 sq m;

a BMW X3.

This is not the first case against Pavlo Kyrylenko regarding declarations. The head of the Antimonopoly Committee was previously brought to court in a case of illicit enrichment and submission of false information in declarations for 2020-2023.