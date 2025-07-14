"Everyone should be at their combat posts". France significantly increases defense spending

Macron says Europe is under the greatest threat since World War II

Photo: Emmanuel Macron / EPA

French President Emmanuel Macron said that freedom in Europe is under the greatest threat since World War II and called for a significant increase in defense spending. About this writes Euractiv.

"We are living in a turning point", – said Macron, condemning "imperialist policies" and "annexation forces", hinting at Russia's actions.

According to him, peace in Europe "has never depended so much on the decisions we make now.".

The French President emphasized that the country should remain free and independent in its decision-making, so he proposed to gradually increase the defense budget by 3.5 billion euros in 2026 and another 3 billion euros in 2027.

"If you want to be feared, you have to be strong," Macron said, urging all ministries to mobilize to ensure national security: "Everyone should be on alert" .

French Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Thierry Bourguignon has previously warned that Russia poses a "lasting threat" to Europe.

According to him, Russia now considers France its main enemy on the continent, and the future of Europe is being decided in Ukraine.

He also emphasized the risks of cyberattacks, disinformation, terrorist threats, and the decline in US involvement in European security.

In addition to increasing spending, the French government wants to strengthen "national cohesion" – in particular, it is talking about a possible program to attract young people to serve the state.