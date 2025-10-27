For the first time, the state budget for 2026 will include money for housing for IDPs in villages

Photo: press service of the Servant of the People

The Verkhovna Rada has proposed that the government allocate UAH 500 million in the 2026 budget for a new program to provide IDPs with housing in rural areas. This was reported to by Maksym Tkachenko, MP and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's working group on housing for internally displaced persons.

MPs supported the amendment during the first reading of the draft budget.

"Our initiative is to find housing for such people in villages, which is one of the most effective options, because the cost of such houses is UAH 120-300,000. This means we will be able to provide housing for more people. I am grateful to everyone who supported our amendment, and I am also grateful to the government for being interested in our idea," said Tkachenko .