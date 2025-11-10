Raiffeisen Bank will change the chairman of the board: instead of Pisaruk, it was decided to appoint Gurina

Photo: Raiffeisen Bank

The Supervisory Board of Raiffeisen Bank has decided to appoint Natalia Gurina as the Chairman of the Board from January 1, 2026, after approval by the National Bank. This was reported to by the bank's press service.

She will replace Oleksandr Pysaruk, who decided not to extend his contract.

Pysaruk has been heading Raiffeisen since October 2019.

As Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Raif, Ms. Gurina has been responsible for risk management and work with distressed assets since January 2012. She has been working at the bank since 1994 and will be the first woman to become its CEO (the previous CEOs were Fedir Shpig, Oleksandr Derkach, Volodymyr Lavrenchuk, Oleksandr Pysaruk).

At various times, she held positions in various areas: stock exchange operations, currency control, treasury, credit operations, loan portfolio monitoring and problem loans. Prior to her appointment as a member of the bank's Management Board in July 2007, Ms. Kovalenko was Deputy Chief Risk Officer, Director of the Corporate Risk Department.

"The Supervisory Board congratulates Natalia Gurina on this important appointment. Over the years of dedicated work in the bank, she has demonstrated the best professional and leadership qualities that will help develop the bank in the extremely difficult conditions of war and post-war recovery of Ukraine," commented Andriy Stepanenko, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Raiffeisen Bank.

Raiffeisen Bank is the fourth largest bank in Ukraine after PrivatBank, Oschadbank and Ukreximbank with assets of UAH 240 billion.