Ukrainian banks invest in advertising to build brand recognition and promote their products. In the first half of 2025 alone, they allocated to advertising and marketing amounted to 738.8 million UAH – 24% more than in the same period of 2024. Among the leaders in terms of spending were both private and state-owned banks.

Which bank advertising campaigns were successful, on which platforms they most often launched advertising, who made it into the top ten in terms of spending, and how many new customers were attracted – read in the article LIGA.net.