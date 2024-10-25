'Security is the absolute priority': Ukraine's defense spending reaches $31.4 billion

Ukraine allocated 57.6% of the state budget to security and defense in 2024

Photo via Depositphotos

Spending from the general fund of Ukraine's state budget on the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1.3 trillion ($31.4 billion) from January to September 2024, representing 57.6% of total expenditures, according to the Ministry of Finance.

In September 2024, UAH 146.9 billion ($3.6 billion) was spent on defense from the state budget.

The funds were allocated for financial support for military personnel, ranks, and officers, as well as police officers. Additionally, they were used for the acquisition of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, and other defense needs.

Apart from this, a portion of the expenditures went to medical support and other costs to ensure the activities of relevant bodies and formations.

"Security and defense remain the absolute priority and the largest expenditure item in the state budget. Military spending is covered exclusively through domestic revenues and borrowings," the Ministry of Finance noted.