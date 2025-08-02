Ukraine reaffirms IMF commitments after delaying ESBU appointment

IMF mission to come to Ukraine in late August

From left: Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, and State Debt Management Commissioner Yuriy Butsa (Photo: Cabinet of Ministers)

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko personally assured IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that the Ukrainian government remains committed to fulfilling its obligations, the Cabinet of Ministers' press service reported.

The conversation took place on the evening of August 1 — a day after the government failed fulfill its commitment to appoint the head of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, despite holding an open competition.

"The IMF mission is expected to arrive in Kyiv in late August. Several months of intensive work and negotiations lie ahead. The Ukrainian government is counting on continued support from the Fund and reaffirms its commitment to meeting its obligations," the statement reads.

The discussion focused on the next steps in Ukraine’s cooperation with the IMF under the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

The government now faces the task of drafting the 2026 state budget and finding ways to maintain financial stability amid ongoing war and reform efforts.

According to the National Bank, Ukraine will require around $35 billion in international aid in 2026 — the primary source of budget financing and foreign exchange liquidity.