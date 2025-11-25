The UN agency that fights poverty in rural areas has launched its first project in Ukraine

Denys Bashlyk. Photo: Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialized UN agency that transforms agriculture to combat poverty and hunger, has approved the first full-fledged DOBRO project in Ukraine. It provides for the allocation of $15 million to support small farmers, youth, women, and veterans. This was reported by Ministry of Economy.

The DOBRO project – "Business Development and Opportunities for Rural Areas" – will focus on supporting three target groups in the agricultural sector: youth, women, and veterans.

"Cooperation with IFAD is an investment in the resilience and long-term recovery of rural areas, where 13.1 million Ukrainians live. Since 2022, we have already distributed €184 million in state support to over 202,000 agricultural producers. The DOBRO project will strengthen this work and enable the creation of inclusive value chains with the participation of those who need support the most," said Denys Bashlyk, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Climate resilience will also be part of the project. The war has exacerbated environmental risks in the agricultural sector: soil degradation, pollution, and water scarcity. Measures within DOBRO are aimed at adapting agriculture to climate change.

The document is consistent with Ukraine's course towards European integration and the Strategy for the Development of Agriculture until 2030.