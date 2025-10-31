Today, October 31, the Gulliver shopping mall ceased operations. As reported by our correspondent LIGA.net Armed guards are blocking the entrance to the shopping center from the scene of the incident. This includes not only visitors, but also tenants and store employees.

People are complaining that they cannot get inside, even to retrieve personal belongings, and tenants are being admitted selectively and only with the permission of security.

Yesterday, October 30th, Oschadbank, as the new owner of the Gulliver shopping mall, decided to close it. The bank officially explained that this action is necessary for the safety of visitors and tenants, as well as to avoid accidents and technical hazards. According to Oschadbank's press service, this could be a result of interference from the former owner, the company "Tri O".

The tenants interviewed by the correspondent LIGA.net, it is said that the building experienced power outages during the last week of October.

In turn, representatives of Tri O have already released a statement that the claims of Oschadbank representatives about the danger are untrue. The closure of the complex harms the tenants, creates reputational risks for them, and reduces the market value of the asset.

LIGA.net is publishing the press service of Oschadbank's responses to questions regarding what is happening. These responses address what will happen to the tenants, when the shopping center will open, and who exactly is preventing people from entering the premises.