Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak becomes a senior advisor to Goldman Sachs

Photo: Rishi Sunak / EPA

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has become a senior advisor to one of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs. This was reported by Reuters.

In his new role, Sunak will advise the bank's clients around the world on "a range of important topics and share his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape.".

Sunak started his career at Goldman Sachs, where he worked as an analyst from 2001 to 2004.

Sunak's appointment is part of a widespread trend of former high-ranking officials moving into the financial sector.

For example, former UK finance ministers George Osborne and Sajid Javid also became advisors to BlackRock and Centricus, respectively.

Banks are increasingly engaging such experts to navigate the growing geopolitical tensions and increased regulation.

Rishi Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from October 2022 to July 2024, and before that as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022.