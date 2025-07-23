NABU completes embezzlement probe involving Kolomoisky and PrivatBank

Former co-owner of PrivatBank is charged with misappropriation of UAH 9.2 billion

Photo: TSN / YouTube

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has completed its investigation into businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in a case involving the misappropriation of UAH 9.2 billion from PrivatBank, according to a press release issued by NABU on Wednesday, July 23.

The investigation concluded one day after public remarks by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko criticizing NABU for the slow pace of progress in cases related to Kolomoisky.

This marks the fourth episode in the broader investigation into the embezzlement of PrivatBank funds, but the first one directly implicating Kolomoiskyi.

According to the investigation, between January and March 2015, Kolomoiskyi—who was then serving as head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration—allegedly compelled the bank to pay more than UAH 9.2 billion to an offshore company under the pretense of repurchasing its own bonds at an inflated price.

Part of the funds (over UAH 446 million) were allegedly laundered through five affiliated legal entities disguised as securities transactions, eventually reaching the beneficiary’s personal account.

Kolomoiskyi later contributed these funds to PrivatBank’s authorized capital to comply with regulatory requirements set by the National Bank of Ukraine.

He has been charged under three articles of the Criminal Code:

Article 191 – misappropriation of property,

Article 209 – money laundering,

Article 366 – forgery of official documents.

In addition to Kolomoiskyi, former PrivatBank CEO Oleksandr Dubilet and four lower-level managers have also been named as suspects in the case.