Rumors of a new 5000 UAH bill with Kulish on it appear on social media. NBU says it's fake
In recent days, videos have been posted on social media allegedly featuring the design of a "new 5000 hryvnia banknote" with Panteleimon Kulish. In fact, they show the 2008 presentation coupon, which demonstrated the capabilities of the NBU's banknote mint, the National Bank's press service reported .
"This product is a printed product manufactured by the NBU's BMD, but it is not a banknote – it does not contain the denomination and the name/designation of the Ukrainian currency "hryvnia", and therefore cannot be put into circulation as a means of payment (and is not planned!)," the NBU said.
The NBU is not developing a design for the UAH 5000 banknote, and if the decision to update the denomination range of the national currency banknotes is changed, the NBU promised to publicly announce it.
- In 2024, in an interview with LIGA.net , NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said that the existing hryvnia denominations are still quite enough .
Comments (0)