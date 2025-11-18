Rumors of a new 5000 UAH bill with Kulish on it appear on social media. NBU says it's fake

The 2008 presentation bonus was spread on social networks as if it were a future UAH 5,000

Photo: YouTube / Diary of a Collector

In recent days, videos have been posted on social media allegedly featuring the design of a "new 5000 hryvnia banknote" with Panteleimon Kulish. In fact, they show the 2008 presentation coupon, which demonstrated the capabilities of the NBU's banknote mint, the National Bank's press service reported .

"This product is a printed product manufactured by the NBU's BMD, but it is not a banknote – it does not contain the denomination and the name/designation of the Ukrainian currency "hryvnia", and therefore cannot be put into circulation as a means of payment (and is not planned!)," the NBU said.

The NBU is not developing a design for the UAH 5000 banknote, and if the decision to update the denomination range of the national currency banknotes is changed, the NBU promised to publicly announce it.