Russia is investing in the destabilization of Moldova in amounts comparable to government spending in key areas

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popschiu (Photo: EPA)

Moldovan law enforcement officials have blocked $107 million worth of cryptocurrency assets, which, according to authorities, were intended to finance pro-Russian parties and influence networks. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popschiu said this during a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, reports moldova 1 state TV channel.

For a small country, such money is "a real tsunami," Popshoy emphasized. Free circulation of such funds could lead to serious political and economic destabilization of the country.

The amount of money Russia is investing in destabilizing Moldova is comparable to government spending in key areas, Popschiu said. In addition to the blocked $107 million in cryptocurrency, tens and hundreds of millions of lei were used to finance pro-Russian parties, paid protests, and influence networks.

This is only part of a large-scale interference campaign that Russia is waging against Moldova, the minister emphasized. According to him, Moldova has become a "testing ground for the Kremlin's hybrid tactics," which include buying political influence, organizing protests, and using complex schemes with cryptocurrencies.

According to Popscea, the authorities have strengthened the protection of the information space and election infrastructure, working together with partners from the US, EU and Romania. This has prevented a scenario in which the Kremlin could try to disrupt the systems on election night to discredit the results.