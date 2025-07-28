The Guarantee Fund sells the debt of a greenhouse complex in Kyiv region to Cominvestbank

DGF puts up for auction Kominvestbank's claims under the loan to the greenhouse complex

Photo: Cominvestbank / Facebook

On August 11, an auction for the sale of Cominvestbank's assets will be held in the Prozorro.Sale system, declared insolvent in December 2024. About this said press service of the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

To the auction exhibited claims under a loan agreement secured by a large greenhouse complex in Borodyansky district of Kyiv region.

This is a lot with claims under a loan to a legal entity specializing in the cultivation of berries, nuts and fruit crops. Four greenhouses of 2.5 hectares each were pledged as collateral for the loan.

The total debt on the loan is UAH 15.5 million. The auction starts with this amount. The loan is overdue for more than 4.5 years. This is the first sale of this asset.

It is not the greenhouse property that is up for auction, but the right of claim, i.e. the ability to recover the debtor's debt or assets through court or other mechanisms.

The sale will be based on the Dutch model. Both individuals and legal entities can purchase the asset. Exceptions include the debtor, citizens and companies from the Russian Federation, persons associated with the aggressor state, and persons on sanctions lists.

All proceeds from the sale will be used to pay the bank's creditors.