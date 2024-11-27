Ukraine receives $4.8 billion World Bank funding for social and humanitarian needs

The state budget of Ukraine received money for the payment of salaries for doctors, teachers and rescue workers

Ukraine received a $4.8 billion financial package from the World Bank on Wednesday, comprising a $1.6 billion grant from the United States and $3.2 billion from other development partners, the Ministry of Finance announced.

The funding, part of the World Bank’s PEACE in Ukraine project, was transferred to Ukraine’s state budget. It will cover essential social and humanitarian expenses, including salaries for healthcare and education workers, as well as emergency response services.

"We are very grateful to the United States and the development partners who are financing assistance under the PEACE project," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal commented on the tranche.

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko also thanked the United States and the World Bank team, "which continues to work closely with us to identify new mechanisms to support Ukraine and meet its urgent needs."

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has raised almost $50 billion through the World Bank, while the United States has provided about $30 billion for the needs of the Ukrainian state budget (including $6.8 billion in 2024).