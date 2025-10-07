Ukraine's international reserves amount to $46.5 billion, which is almost a record

Ukraine increases international reserves through international aid and reduced demand for foreign currency

As of October 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $46.5 billion, up 1.1% month-on-month, reported NBU on its website.

The growth was driven by proceeds from international partners amid a 15% decrease in the NBU's net foreign exchange sales in the foreign exchange market to $2.28 billion.

The government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU received $2.9 billion in September. In particular, on September 10, Ukraine received the eighth tranche from the European Union as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative for $1.17 billion.

Ukraine received another $1.43 billion through the World Bank, and $298.4 million from the sale of government bonds.

At the same time, Ukraine paid $563.6 million to service its foreign currency public debt and $254.4 million to service its debt to the International Monetary Fund.

In September, the NBU's net sale of foreign currency through its operations decreased by 15% to $2.9 billion compared to the previous month.

The NBU estimates that the current volume of international reserves will finance 5.1 months of future imports, which is sufficient to maintain the stability of Ukraine's foreign exchange market.