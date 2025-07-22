"We will definitely rebuild everything!". Russian attack damages Oschadbank branch in Odesa – photos

Photo: Oschadbank / Serhiy Naumov

As a result of Russian shelling on the night of July 22, one of the branches of the Sberbank in Odesa. About reported sergey Naumov, Chairman of the Management Board of the bank.

The damaged Oschadbank branch is located at 55/1 Lustdorfska Road.

"Luckily, only the entrance group was seriously damaged," noted Naumov.

He also emphasized that the tenants of the safe deposit boxes should not worry, as they were not affected and their contents are safe.

The nearest Oschadbank branches are located at the following addresses: 52 Lustdorfska Road and 125 Lustdorfska Road.

"We will definitely rebuild everything!" said Naumov.

