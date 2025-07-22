"We will definitely rebuild everything!". Russian attack damages Oschadbank branch in Odesa – photos
As a result of Russian shelling on the night of July 22, one of the branches of the Sberbank in Odesa. About reported sergey Naumov, Chairman of the Management Board of the bank.
The damaged Oschadbank branch is located at 55/1 Lustdorfska Road.
"Luckily, only the entrance group was seriously damaged," noted Naumov.
He also emphasized that the tenants of the safe deposit boxes should not worry, as they were not affected and their contents are safe.
The nearest Oschadbank branches are located at the following addresses: 52 Lustdorfska Road and 125 Lustdorfska Road.
"We will definitely rebuild everything!" said Naumov.
- Russian troops on the night of July 22 attacked Odesa with drones. As a result of the attack, cars were burned, houses were damaged and an administrative building was on fire.
