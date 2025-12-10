In early December 2025, the crypto market experienced a noticeable chill. Investors had not yet recovered from the sharp drop in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in November when new reasons for concern emerged.

Bitcoin, which reached an all-time high of $126,251 on October 6, fell to over $83,000 in December, losing 16.7% of its value in November alone. A little later, the cryptocurrency recovered and rose in price to over $90,000.

Global media are hinting at a possible start of a crypto winter. This is supported by pessimistic forecasts of $19 billion in cryptocurrency liquidations that occurred on October 10 and insider comments about the potential sale of large BTC holdings. Is this really the beginning of another downturn, what will happen to cryptocurrencies next, and what other surprises has the market prepared?