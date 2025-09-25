Online sales and earnings through platforms will no longer remain "in the shadows". The government has submitted a draft law to parliament No. 14025 which will require sellers and freelancers to declare their income, and platforms to become tax agents. OLX, Rozetka, Glovo, Amazon or Airbnb – they all fall under the new rules.

The draft law is currently under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada, but it has already been included in the state budget for 2026 laid the foundation for receiving funds under this revenue item in the amount of 14 billion UAH.

What will change for businesses and users, what taxes will have to be paid, and what fines should be avoided – in this article. LIGA.net.