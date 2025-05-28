In just three weeks of March, 3,000 people received transfers worth UAH 162 million without registering as individual entrepreneurs. Accordingly, they received "letters of happiness" from the State Tax Service (STS) with an offer to visit the STS authorities.

In early April, the State Tax Service (STS) reported to that it had begun systematically monitoring online sales. Particular attention was paid to citizens who regularly sell something on the Internet and receive money for it without registering their business, as well as individual entrepreneurs who work without cash registers – payment transaction registers (PTRs).

To find out whether the tax authorities are now fining people for selling their own belongings for several hundred hryvnias and who will be affected by these inspections, see LIGA.net .

