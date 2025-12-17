In Ukraine, a tax may be introduced on all parcels from abroad, even those costing less than €150. Taxation of all parcels from abroad – regardless of their value – becomes one of the key conditions of the new cooperation program between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund.

This topic is part of a broader logic of "closing tax loopholes" and leveling the playing field for legal imports and Ukrainian retail.

We'll break down what this means for consumers, small businesses, and the budget, when the new rules might be launched, and who will feel the changes first.