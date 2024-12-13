On Thursday, December 12, the National Bank of Ukraine's board decided to raise the key policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 13.5% per annum. There had been hints about the possibility of such a decision, but to some extent it came as a surprise.

Back in October, the vast majority of members of the National Bank's Monetary Policy Committee expected the key policy rate to remain at 13% in the coming months. However, they did not rule out the possibility of raising it earlier.