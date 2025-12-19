"A systemic solution for many years". Ukraine will not abandon the idea of a reparations loan
Ukraine welcomes the positive decision of the Council of the European Union to grant Ukraine a loan of EUR 90 billionbut sees it as an interim solution and will continue to push for the introduction of a reparations loan. This was stated by the Minister of Finance Sergiy Marchenko at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting on Friday.
"Financial stability is strategically important in times of war. By strengthening it today, we are bringing a just peace closer. The reparations loan is a systemic solution for many years to come. It will ensure sustainable defense capabilities and protect Europe from future conflicts. The risks to Europe from a possible defeat of Ukraine far exceed the risks of implementing the reparations mechanism," the ministry's press service quoted Marchenko as saying.
The minister also assured his G7 colleagues that Ukraine will continue to reform and strengthen the country's institutional capacity.
He added that Ukraine is actively working to fulfill all the preconditions for a positive decision by the IMF Board of Directors to launch a new loan program.
- The EU's decision to provide Ukraine with a EUR 90 billion loan will help cover the need for external financing for 2026-2027.
- The European Commission has proposed to allocate aid for the following years to eU budget for 2028-2034.
- At the same time, the United Nations recognized in 2022 that Russia owes Ukraine reparations. The decision refers to a number of General Assembly resolutions condemning Russian aggression, as well as to the decision of the International Court of Justice of March 16, who ordered Russia to stop hostilities.
