"A systemic solution for many years". Ukraine will not abandon the idea of a reparations loan

Marchenko said that the risks to Europe from a possible defeat of Ukraine far exceed the risks of implementing a reparations mechanism

Photo: Ministry of Finance

Ukraine welcomes the positive decision of the Council of the European Union to grant Ukraine a loan of EUR 90 billionbut sees it as an interim solution and will continue to push for the introduction of a reparations loan. This was stated by the Minister of Finance Sergiy Marchenko at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting on Friday.

"Financial stability is strategically important in times of war. By strengthening it today, we are bringing a just peace closer. The reparations loan is a systemic solution for many years to come. It will ensure sustainable defense capabilities and protect Europe from future conflicts. The risks to Europe from a possible defeat of Ukraine far exceed the risks of implementing the reparations mechanism," the ministry's press service quoted Marchenko as saying.

The minister also assured his G7 colleagues that Ukraine will continue to reform and strengthen the country's institutional capacity.

He added that Ukraine is actively working to fulfill all the preconditions for a positive decision by the IMF Board of Directors to launch a new loan program.