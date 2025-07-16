EU allocates €100 billion for Ukraine in long-term budget

Photo: EPA

The European Commission proposes to allocate EUR 100 billion for Ukraine in the EU budget for 2028-2034. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"We are allocating 100 billion euros for Ukraine," she said, presenting the draft seven-year budget at a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday, July 16.

According to the President of the European Commission, these funds will replenish the already established Ukraine Facility, an EU instrument designed to support Ukraine until 2027. It amounts to 50 billion euros.

"This amount is running out, so we are proposing €100 billion to replenish this fund for Ukraine to support its recovery, its resilience and, of course, its path to EU membership," von der Leyen said.