Ukrainian parliament approves UAH 450 billion budget increase in first reading
On Wednesday, July 16, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 13439-3 in its first reading, introducing amendments to the state budget. The bill was supported by 257 MPs.
The draft law proposes increasing expenditures on the defense and security sector by over UAH 400 billion.
"First and foremost, these budget amendments mean increased funding for defense. Of the UAH 450 billion proposed by the government, UAH 412.5 billion will be allocated to the defense sector. Almost UAH 216 billion of this amount is earmarked for the procurement of weapons and equipment," said Roksolana Pidlasa, Chair of the Parliamentary Budget Committee, during the session.
She described the government-proposed draft as balanced and realistic.
Due to a change of the Cabinet of Ministers, lawmakers voted in favor of an alternative version of the bill.
"Although this draft law is an alternative to the government’s proposal, it retains all the key provisions related to supporting the Defense Forces," Pidlasa added.
- According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the state budget for 2025 was structured to maintain the country’s stability even if active hostilities continue throughout the year. More than UAH 2.2 trillion has been allocated for these purposes, which amounts to 26.3% of GDP.
- However, back in early April, it was reported that the approved expenditure framework might fall short, as the Ministry of Defense began using funds originally earmarked for year-end needs due to reduced international military aid. These funds have been redirected to purchase ammunition and weaponry.
- On June 25, the Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the 2025 state budget to accommodate the increased defense spending.
