Ukrainian parliament approves UAH 450 billion budget increase in first reading

Parliament approves as a basis a draft law that provides for an increase in defense spending by UAH 412.5 billion

Photo: Press service of the Verkhovna Rada

On Wednesday, July 16, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 13439-3 in its first reading, introducing amendments to the state budget. The bill was supported by 257 MPs.

The draft law proposes increasing expenditures on the defense and security sector by over UAH 400 billion.

"First and foremost, these budget amendments mean increased funding for defense. Of the UAH 450 billion proposed by the government, UAH 412.5 billion will be allocated to the defense sector. Almost UAH 216 billion of this amount is earmarked for the procurement of weapons and equipment," said Roksolana Pidlasa, Chair of the Parliamentary Budget Committee, during the session.

She described the government-proposed draft as balanced and realistic.

Due to a change of the Cabinet of Ministers, lawmakers voted in favor of an alternative version of the bill.

"Although this draft law is an alternative to the government’s proposal, it retains all the key provisions related to supporting the Defense Forces," Pidlasa added.