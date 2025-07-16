International Criminal Court asked to recognize Nabiullina as an accomplice in Putin's crimes

Elvira Nabiullina, Chairman of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (photo - EPA)

Human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague against the head of the Russian Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, for complicity in war crimes in the occupied territory of Kherson region. This is stated in a joint statement LexCollective, B4Ukraine and the Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group (ULAG).

on July 16, human rights activists handed over to the ICC evidence of the involvement of the leadership of the Central Bank of Russia, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, the heads of Russian-controlled banks and the administration of the occupied Kherson region in systematic crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine.

"This is the first comprehensive legal filing aimed directly at the financial architecture of the illegal occupation," the statement said.

Human rights activists argue that through forced "rubleization," the devaluation of the hryvnia, and the introduction of the Russian financial system, Russia deliberately undermined Ukrainian statehood in the Kherson region. Access to basic services, such as healthcare, education, and pensions, was granted to residents only after they took Russian citizenship.

"This submission reveals how Russia has turned the banking system into an instrument of occupation," said Nadiya Volkova, Director of ULAG.

"Modern conflicts go beyond combat – this case is about economic weapons," added Christine Rosella, co-executive director of LexCollective.

The application was filed under Article 15 of the Rome Statute, which allows the ICC prosecutor to initiate an investigation on his own.

"This case complements the ongoing investigation by the Office of the Prosecutor into the situation in Ukraine and may lead to formal charges against these individuals," the statement said.

In addition to the three organizations, the case is supported by the KSE Institute, FIND, and other research initiatives specializing in war crimes, sanctions policy, and Ukraine's recovery from Russian aggression.