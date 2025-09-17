Bloomberg: Germany changes its position on the use of frozen Russian assets

Germany has become an active supporter of the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Photo: Depositphotos

Germany has changed its position and now actively supports the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. About writes Bloomberg.

Previously, Berlin was cautious about this to protect its status as the financial center of Europe and to adhere to the principle of state immunity.

Now, according to the agency, fearing that if US support for Ukraine weakens, the burden of helping Ukraine will fall on Europe's largest economy, Germany is in favor of maximizing the use of frozen Russian assets.

In general, support for using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense is growing in Europe and among G7 allies.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen earlier said that the EU should urgently develop a new solution to finance Ukraine's efforts based on these assets.

"We can provide Ukraine with a reparations loan at the expense of the cash balances of frozen Russian assets," she said.

This does not mean direct confiscation of assets, which the United States and some Eastern European countries continue to demand.

According to the agency, this topic will be discussed by some EU finance ministers at a meeting in Copenhagen this week, as well as by EU leaders in October. A final decision is expected at the EU leaders' summit on October 23-24.