EU leaders have generally agreed to provide Ukraine with a "reparation loan", but are still arguing

Belgium, France and Luxembourg emphasize the problems that will arise from the loan to Ukraine

Photo: Depositphotos

European leaders have generally agreed to the idea of using Russian assets frozen in the EU to provide Ukraine with a €140 billion loan, but a number of countries have emphasized the possible risks. About this writes Reuters.

Belgium, France and Luxembourg emphasize the legal problems that may arise as a result of this decision.

According to international law, sovereign assets cannot be confiscated, so by allocating a loan from Russia's frozen assets, the EU must find a way to satisfy Moscow's claims to them.

Belgium, where most of the assets are located, wants guarantees that it will not be left alone with Russia if they have to be returned. France and Luxembourg support this view.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen promised to take these concerns into account. According to her, the risk should be distributed more broadly than to one country.

The final decision is to be discussed at the summit on October 23-24 to resolve all legal issues.

According to the European Commission's proposal, the money from the profits from frozen Russian securities could be used to support Ukraine in 2026-2027. Kyiv would have to repay the loan only when Russia pays reparations for the damage caused by the war.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she "strongly supports the idea." Similar positions were voiced by Sweden and the Netherlands.

Ukraine will be able to use the loan money to purchase weapons and to support the economy. This raises the question of where the weapons will be purchased from. France has already stated that it would like to see orders not only from the United States but also from Europe.