EU to set conditions for Ukraine to receive reparations loan

Von der Leyen reveals details of the new mechanism of financial assistance to Ukraine: as before, it will depend on Ukraine's reforms

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EPA / TOLGA AKMEN)

The new mechanism of financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union – the so-called reparations loan – will provide money in tranches and under certain conditions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"A more structural solution for military support [of Ukraine] is necessary. This is why I have put forward the idea of a Reparations Loan based on immobilised Russian sovereign assets. The Loan would not be disbursed in one go. But in tranches, and with conditions attached"," she said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

She emphasized that the future mechanism will not provide for the confiscation of Russian assets.

Ukraine will be obliged to repay this loan when Russia pays it reparations.

"The perpetrator must be held responsible," von der Leyen said.