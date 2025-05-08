EU sets a record in trade with Ukraine: exports amount to 42.8 billion euros, surplus – 18.3 billion
In 2024, the European Union exported a record 42.8 billion euros worth of goods to Ukraine and imported 24.5 billion euros, resulting in a trade surplus of 18.3 billion euros. This is according to data from Eurostat
Compared to 2023, this means an increase in exports and imports by 9.4% and 7.0%, respectively.
The main products exported by the EU to Ukraine were mineral fuels (6.8 billion euros), electrical equipment (4.3 billion euros) and machinery (4.2 billion euros).
Compared to the "pre-war" 2021, exports of mineral fuels increased the most (by 4.1 billion euros), which Ukraine previously imported from Russia and Belarus.
The key groups of goods imported from Ukraine in 2024 were agricultural products, such as cereals worth €4.4 billion, animal or vegetable fats and oils (€3.1 billion), and oilseeds and related products (€2.5 billion).
Compared to the "pre-war" year of 2021, imports of cereals increased by 2.7 billion euros, animal or vegetable fats and oils by 1.0 billion euros, and oilseeds and related products by 1.1 billion euros.
- Despite a record trade surplus with Ukraine, the European Union is considering the possibility of lifting autonomous trade measures (ATMs) for Ukraine. These measures provide for the temporary abolition of customs duties and quotas on imports of Ukrainian goods into the EU. They were introduced in response to the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine to support the Ukrainian economy.