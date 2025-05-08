EU sets a record in trade with Ukraine: exports amount to 42.8 billion euros, surplus – 18.3 billion

The European Union exported a record volume of goods to Ukraine in 2024

In 2024, the European Union exported a record 42.8 billion euros worth of goods to Ukraine and imported 24.5 billion euros, resulting in a trade surplus of 18.3 billion euros. This is according to data from Eurostat

Compared to 2023, this means an increase in exports and imports by 9.4% and 7.0%, respectively.

Source: State Statistics Service

The main products exported by the EU to Ukraine were mineral fuels (6.8 billion euros), electrical equipment (4.3 billion euros) and machinery (4.2 billion euros).

Compared to the "pre-war" 2021, exports of mineral fuels increased the most (by 4.1 billion euros), which Ukraine previously imported from Russia and Belarus.

The key groups of goods imported from Ukraine in 2024 were agricultural products, such as cereals worth €4.4 billion, animal or vegetable fats and oils (€3.1 billion), and oilseeds and related products (€2.5 billion).

Compared to the "pre-war" year of 2021, imports of cereals increased by 2.7 billion euros, animal or vegetable fats and oils by 1.0 billion euros, and oilseeds and related products by 1.1 billion euros.

Source: State Statistics Service