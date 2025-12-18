EU summit opens in Brussels, leaders will not leave without Ukraine decision – von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen said that one of the two options for financing Ukraine will be agreed upon

Photo: EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Council summit opened in Brussels on Thursday, and EU leaders will remain in talks until they reach a decision on funding for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of the meeting.

Two possible mechanisms for financial support are on the summit’s agenda: raising €90 billion through the EU budget or providing a so-called "reparations loan" backed by frozen Russian assets.

"We have to find a solution today. We will not leave the European Council meeting without a decision on funding for Ukraine for the next two years. One of the two options must be agreed," von der Leyen said, adding that she expects intense discussions among member states.

According to her, the main objective of the summit is to secure peace for Ukraine, which requires "guaranteed funding for 2026 and 2027."

According to European Pravda, a draft of the European Council’s conclusions already includes agreement on granting a reparations-based loan to Ukraine.