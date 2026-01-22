For the first time since the full-scale war, a Ukrainian company will issue eurobonds

Kosyuk's MHP is the first in Ukraine to return to the international capital market

MHP founder Yuriy Kosyuk (Photo from his personal Facebook page)

Ukrainian agro-industrial company MHP Group, led by Yuriy Kosyuk, has announced a $450 million Eurobond issue, according to the London Stock Exchange website.

The proceeds will be used to redeem previous bonds and finance the company’s operating expenses.

On January 15, MHP offered $550 million of bonds at 6.95% per annum, maturing on April 3, 2026, allowing holders to sell them early for cash. The new issue will carry a significantly higher yield of 10.5% per annum.

This is the first Eurobond issuance by any Ukrainian company since the start of the full-scale war. The last Eurobonds were issued in 2021 by Ukrenergo.

MHP also has one additional Eurobond in its portfolio: $350 million 6.25% bonds maturing in 2029.