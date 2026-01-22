For the first time since the full-scale war, a Ukrainian company will issue eurobonds
Andrii Vodianyi
Senior editor
Ukrainian agro-industrial company MHP Group, led by Yuriy Kosyuk, has announced a $450 million Eurobond issue, according to the London Stock Exchange website.
The proceeds will be used to redeem previous bonds and finance the company’s operating expenses.
On January 15, MHP offered $550 million of bonds at 6.95% per annum, maturing on April 3, 2026, allowing holders to sell them early for cash. The new issue will carry a significantly higher yield of 10.5% per annum.
This is the first Eurobond issuance by any Ukrainian company since the start of the full-scale war. The last Eurobonds were issued in 2021 by Ukrenergo.
MHP also has one additional Eurobond in its portfolio: $350 million 6.25% bonds maturing in 2029.
- Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) is Ukraine’s largest chicken producer and a major exporter to the EU. According to the company, it accounts for more than half of the Ukrainian chicken market and roughly a third of domestic consumption. MHP operates under the Nasha Ryaba, Legko, Bashchynsky, and RyabChick brands and runs over 1,300 stores and establishments across Ukraine, including Döner Market, Myasomarket, Їzha Svizha, and Nasha Ryaba outlets.
- Yuriy Kosyuk holds a majority stake in MHP through his company WTI Trading Limited. The group’s main production facilities are located in Ukraine, and it also operates factories in Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (through Perutnina Ptuj), and Spain.
