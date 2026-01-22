"Significantly above typical winter level". Inflation in Russia has accelerated sharply – intelligence

The prices of food, medicines and transport fares increased the most

Short by LIGA.net AI Hide Russia's inflation surged in early 2026, with food prices up 7.9%.

Rising costs in essentials signal deeper economic issues, impacting household budgets.

The Russian economy began 2026 with accelerating inflation. In the first twelve days of January, the average daily price growth rate rose to 0.104% compared to 0.014% at the end of 2025. About this reports SZRU.

"The sharpest price increase was recorded in the food segment, primarily fruit and vegetable products, where prices increased by an average of 7.9%. Cucumbers rose in price by more than 21%, tomatoes by 13.6%, which significantly exceeds the typical winter level and indicates problems with supply and logistics."

At the same time, socially sensitive goods – baby food, pork, and alcohol – rose in price amid increased excise taxes.

The price increase has spread to non-food staples. Detergents, hygiene products, and medications, including antivirals, have become more expensive. At the same time, consumer electronics are becoming cheaper.

The imbalance highlights the main problem – inflation is concentrated not in the segment of discretionary spending, but in the sphere of basic household consumption.

Additional pressure is being created by a 1.2%-1.3% increase in fuel prices. This translates into an increase in logistics costs and transportation costs, creating a secondary inflationary effect and gradually increasing prices in other sectors of the economy.

Metro fares rose by 10.7%, tram fares by 5.4%. These figures significantly exceed the overall inflation rate.

At the same time, tariffs for housing and communal services are increasing, increasing the burden on household budgets. The population is feeling pressure precisely in those categories of expenses that it is impossible to refuse.

"Collectively, these trends indicate a deepening of economic problems in Russia in 2026. Inflation is increasingly spilling over into the area of basic expenses – transport, housing and utilities, medicines and food," the intelligence agency notes.