€90 billion loan for Ukraine. The European Parliament has authorized the use of the enhanced cooperation procedure

The enhanced cooperation procedure was decided upon because the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia decided not to support the loan for Ukraine

EU Parliament approves €90B loan for Ukraine under enhanced cooperation.

Key EU states dissent, raising questions on future financial unity.

The European Parliament has given the "green light" to the European Council's decision to apply the enhanced cooperation procedure to grant Ukraine a loan of 90 billion euros. This was reported by reported Press service of the European Parliament.

499 parliamentarians voted in favor, 135 against, and 24 abstained.

"Since the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia refused to support the loan, the agreement [on the loan to Ukraine] was concluded under the enhanced cooperation procedure, a mechanism that allows willing EU member states to cooperate in specific areas. According to the treaties, the enhanced cooperation procedure requires the consent of the European Parliament," the press service explained.