Germany is preparing to cut social benefits. Merz: People have to work

Photo: EPA

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for stricter conditions for the provision of state social assistance (Bürgergeld), which is received, in particular, by refugees from Ukraine.

In an interview with the ARD TV channel on Sunday, July 13, Merz confirmed that citizens in need of support will continue to receive it. However, the German government intends to introduce stricter rules for applicants, reports DW.

"People who can work should work," the Chancellor emphasized.

In addition, the requirements for housing costs may be tightened: for example, by introducing a rent cap or verification of living space.

According to Mertz, there is a significant potential for savings when, starting in 2026, the reform will pay a basic income instead of welfare benefits.

"More than one or two billion can be saved," he said, adding that "changing the system" should be done "step by step.".

The purpose of the basic income should be "to ensure that those who really need state assistance continue to receive it.".

"I would even be ready to raise rates, for example, in the event of sudden unemployment, so that those affected can quickly find new jobs," the German chancellor said .

For those "who can work, but don't work or work part-time and replenish stocks" to do undeclared work, "the system is wrong and we have to fix it," Mertz emphasized .

The draft law introducing stricter requirements for recipients of social assistance (Bürgergeld), in particular, provides for increased fines for refusing to work and illegal work, as well as failure to appear at the employment center without a valid reason.