Government increases grants for war-affected businesses to UAH 16 million

The state has expanded grants for processing companies that resume production after shelling

Photo: Depositphotos

The government has expanded its support program for the manufacturing industry. Grants for entrepreneurs whose production was affected by shelling have been increased to UAH 16 million. This was reported by prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko and press service Actions.

You can apply for a grant online through the Diia portal. Funds are allocated for the purchase, delivery, and launch of new equipment.

According to the updated rules, the grant covers up to 70% of the costs of Ukrainian-made equipment, instead of 50% as it was before.

The government will cover 80% of the investment for companies whose equipment was destroyed or damaged by Russia's armed aggression. The amount of the grant has doubled to UAH 16 million.

It is also now possible to reapply for a grant if the entrepreneur has fulfilled all the terms of the previous agreement.

At the same time, the press service of Diia emphasizes that the amount of the grant should not exceed the damage caused. In case of a second application, the maximum grant amount is reduced by the amount of the previous grant.

For processing companies, the list of expenses covered by grant money has been expanded. It includes research to launch new products into mass production.

Agricultural enterprises can now purchase equipment for post-harvest processing. To do so, you need to be in the State Agrarian Register and grow perennial crops.

To participate in the program, the company must create at least five jobs and operate for at least three years after receiving the grant. It takes up to a month to make a decision on an application.

Earlier, the program to support the processing industry has already helped attract more than UAH 6.2 billion in investments and create more than 20,000 jobs.