Government predicts that Ukraine's public debt will exceed 100% of GDP in 2026

Ukraine's public debt could rise to 106% of the economy by the end of 2026

Photo: Depositphotos

The government predicts that Ukraine's public debt could reach 106% of GDP by the end of 2026. About it says in the draft state budget for 2026.

Due to the war and a significant budget deficit, Ukraine's public debt is growing rapidly. While at the end of 2021 it amounted to 49% of GDP, in 2022 the figure reached 77.8%, and by the end of 2024 it was already 91.2%.

According to the forecast, by the end of 2026, public debt may reach 106% of GDP.

Currently, the legal limitations on the maximum allowable debt (60% of GDP) are temporarily not applied due to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

In the draft state budget for 2026, the government proposes to extend the suspension of this restriction on the amount of public debt.

At the same time, Ukraine has to restore public debt sustainability and meet its commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF): 82% of GDP by 2028 and 65% of GDP by 2033.