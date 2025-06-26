Ukraine's public debt increased by $1 billion in a month

As of May, Ukraine's public and state-guaranteed debt is $180.97 billion

Photo: Depositphotos

In May 2025, Ukraine's total public and state-guaranteed debt increased by $1 billion (UAH 34.88 billion) to $180.97 billion (UAH 7.515 trillion), the Ministry of Finance reported.

In the debt structure, the state part accounts for 96.3% – $174.32 billion. The remaining 3.7% is state-guaranteed debt in the amount of $6.65 billion.

The main part of the state debt is external. It amounts to $134.48 billion (5.58 trillion UAH), which is equal to 74.3% of the total amount. Domestic debt amounts to $46.48 billion (1.93 trillion UAH).

In April, the International Monetary Fund released a forecast that Ukraine's total public debt would rise to 110% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

According to the IMF, in 2024, Ukraine's public debt amounted to 89.8% of GDP.