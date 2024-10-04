IMF to make decision on $1.1 billion tranche for Ukraine by October 21

The International Monetary Fund plans to make a decision on the allocation of another tranche to Ukraine before the start of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank

Illustrative photo: depositphotos.com

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board plans to consider a $1.1 billion tranche for Ukraine ahead of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, scheduled for October 21-26, said IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack during a briefing in Washington.

On September 10, representatives of the IMF and the Ukrainian government reached a staff-level agreement on the fifth review of the cooperation program.

"Under the EFF arrangement, subject to approval by our Executive Board, Ukraine would have access to $1.1 billion. Board consideration of the Fifth Review is expected before the Annual Meetings," she said.

Kozack also stated that, according to the fourth review, Ukraine's financing deficit for 2025 was estimated at $26 billion, and experts are now updating these indicators within the fifth review.

The first tranche of $2.7 billion was received by Ukraine from the IMF immediately after the approval of the program totaling $15.6 billion at the beginning of April 2023. The second tranche amounted to $890 million (June 2023), the third – $900 million (December 2023), and the fourth – $880 million (March 2024).

After receiving the fifth tranche from the IMF amounting to $2.2 billion at the beginning of July 2024, Ukraine became the second-largest borrower from the IMF.